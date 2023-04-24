Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

B.C. man worries for cousin, a Bahá’í woman jailed in Iran’s Evin prison

By Negar Mojtahedi Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 9:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Baha’is raise alarm about ‘apartheid’ in Iran'
Metro Vancouver Baha’is raise alarm about ‘apartheid’ in Iran
WATCH: People of the Baha'i faith in Metro Vancouver say their loved ones in Iran who share the same faith are facing discrimination up to and including jail for expressing their faith and speaking out to demand civil rights. Negar Mojtahedi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Coquitlam resident Vesal Amini is making a plea for the release of his cousin, Samin Ehsani, who is behind bars in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

She has been sentenced to five years in connection with her religious beliefs as a Bahai – Iran’s largest minority religion, and for her role as a children’s rights activist.

“It’s not fair,” Amini told Global News, “to be imprisoned for her belief, doing good things and being a good person.”

Amini said she was active in running courses for Afghan children who are denied the right to an education in Iran. He says his cousin is a mother to a five-year-old girl named Nila and the two of them miss each other terribly.

“She is missing her daughter and her daughter is missing her mother,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Samin Ehsani and her daughter can be seen in this photo together. View image in full screen
Samin Ehsani and her daughter can be seen in this photo together. Courtesy of Vesal Amini
Click to play video: 'B.C. family struggling to find woman believed detained in Iran'
B.C. family struggling to find woman believed detained in Iran

Ehsani’s unjust imprisonment is a reality playing out for Baha’is in Iran.

They are routinely and arbitrarily thrown into jail. Bahai’s in Iran have been under siege by their government for decades and Amini is hoping to highlight his cousin’s case to raise awareness of the persecution people of his faith face in Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

Amini calls the treatment of Bahai’s in Iran – apartheid.

Baha’is in Iran are not allowed to attend university, they’re barred from holding any public sector job, their homes are often subject to raids and demolition, and their gravesites are desecrated.

Amnesty International reported that since July 31, 2022 the Islamic Republic has “raided and confiscated dozens of Baha’i properties.”

According to the Baha’I International Community, 90 Baha’is are currently in prison in Iran or are subject to ankle monitoring and 1,000 Baha’is are languishing in the judicial system.

According to the Baha’I International Community, 90 Baha’is are currently in prison in Iran or are subject to ankle monitoring and 1,000 Baha’is are languishing in the judicial system. View image in full screen
According to the Baha’I International Community, 90 Baha’is are currently in prison in Iran or are subject to ankle monitoring and 1,000 Baha’is are languishing in the judicial system. Global News
Click to play video: 'Family fears Canadian-Iranian woman detained in 2021'
Family fears Canadian-Iranian woman detained in 2021

Port Moody resident Farhad Goldan shares Amini’s pain and struggles.

Story continues below advertisement

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution that transformed Iran into an Islamic Republic, Goldan was fired from his job just for being Baha’i. Given that people of his faith were banned from education, he couldn’t start over in school.

Trending Now

One of his most traumatic memories is when his close family friend Mona Mahmudnizhad – an Iranian Baha’I – who in 1983 together with nine other Baha’I women, was sentenced to death and hanged in Shiraz.

10 Baha’I women, were sentenced to death and hanged in Shiraz in 1983.
10 Baha’I women, were sentenced to death and hanged in Shiraz in 1983. Bahai International Community
Click to play video: 'Timeline of events since Behnoush Bahraminia was last seen in Vancouver'
Timeline of events since Behnoush Bahraminia was last seen in Vancouver

She and her family were imprisoned after she wrote an essay for a school project. Goldan said Mona is a “symbol of freedom and being a strong girl.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want people to remember her as a person who gave her life for the freedom of others and for her faith.”

Mona wrote of persecution and oppression against people who shared her religious beliefs, asking “Why in my country are those who are members of my religion abducted from their homes at night?…. Why do I not have freedom of speech?”

She went on to write, “As we have recently witnessed in our own city, Shiraz, their homes are looted and set on fire. Hundreds of people leave their homes in fear. Why?”

One of those homes happens to be Goldan’s. His house, along with many other Baha’is in Shiraz was burned by rioters in the earliest days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“I remember those days clearly. People had their belongings in their car, going around and around in the city because their house was burned,” Goldan said.

Mona’s essay goes on to state “ Why am I not free to express my ideas in this society?”

Mona Mahmudnizhad was sentenced to death and hanged in 1983. View image in full screen
Mona Mahmudnizhad was sentenced to death and hanged in 1983. Bahai International community

Forty years later, Amini is asking the same question: “Why?”

Advertisement
More on World
iran protestsprotests in IranEvin PrisonBahaiIran uprisingbaha'i faithEvin Prison Iranbaha'i faith IranBahai IranBahai regligion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers