Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto high school in lockdown over reports of person with a gun: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 4:19 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto high school is in lockdown while police investigate reports of a person with a gun.

Toronto police said officers received reports of  person with a gun at Central Technical School at around 3:10 p.m.

Officers said the school was placed into a lockdown while officers investigate.

Police said no injuries were reported.

More to come…

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSCrime TorontoHigh School LockdownPerson with a gunToronto School Lockdown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers