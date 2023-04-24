Toronto high school in lockdown over reports of person with a gun: police

A Toronto high school is in lockdown while police investigate reports of a person with a gun.
Toronto police said officers received reports of person with a gun at Central Technical School at around 3:10 p.m.
Officers said the school was placed into a lockdown while officers investigate.
Police said no injuries were reported.
More to come…
