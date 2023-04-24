2 suspects sought after robbery at Mississauga pharmacy

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to locate two suspects after a pharmacy robbery in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Monday in the Southfield Road and Millcreek Drive area.

Officers said a pharmacy was robbed, but no weapons were used.

According to police, money was taken but no physical injuries were reported.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects.

The first suspect is male, around 20-years-old. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, pants and a mask.

The second suspect is also male around 20-years-old. He was seen wearing a black top, pants and a mask.

-more to come…

