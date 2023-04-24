Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects sought after robbery at Mississauga pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 3:56 pm
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Peel police are investigating after they say six high schools were named in shooting threats posted online. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Peel police are investigating after they say six high schools were named in shooting threats posted online. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to locate two suspects after a pharmacy robbery in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Monday in the Southfield Road and Millcreek Drive area.

Officers said a pharmacy was robbed, but no weapons were used.

According to police, money was taken but no physical injuries were reported.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects.

The first suspect is male, around 20-years-old. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, pants and a mask.

The second suspect is also male around 20-years-old. He was seen wearing a black top, pants and a mask.

-more to come…

Story continues below advertisement

CrimeRobberypeel regional policePRPPharmacyMississauga crimePharmacy Robberyrobbery investigationrobbery mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers