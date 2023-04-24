Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 3:53 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian collision that happened early Sunday morning. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS), along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, is investigating the fatality, which occurred at approximately 1 a.m., in the area of 13th Avenue and Garnet Street.

Read more: Man’s death at Elphinstone and Dewdney in Regina prompts police, coroner probe

Police responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by an eastbound vehicle. EMS attended and confirmed the 16-year-old male victim was deceased.

“As a result, 13th Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours, while investigators worked to determine the events that led to the collision,” police stated.

“The family of the victim have been notified. The name of the deceased will not be released by the Regina Police Service.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Death investigation underway in Regina

RPS confirmed this was not a hit and run as the driver remained at the scene.

Trending Now

“We are continuing with our investigation and no charges have been laid at this time,” the RPS said.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone who has information to contribute to this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police respond to early morning collision involving pedestrian'
Saskatoon police respond to early morning collision involving pedestrian
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsFatal CollisionRegina Police ServicePedestrianPedestrian CollisionOffice of the Chief Coroner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers