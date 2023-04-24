16-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS), along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, is investigating the fatality, which occurred at approximately 1 a.m., in the area of 13th Avenue and Garnet Street.

Police responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by an eastbound vehicle. EMS attended and confirmed the 16-year-old male victim was deceased.

“As a result, 13th Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours, while investigators worked to determine the events that led to the collision,” police stated.

“The family of the victim have been notified. The name of the deceased will not be released by the Regina Police Service.”

RPS confirmed this was not a hit and run as the driver remained at the scene.

“We are continuing with our investigation and no charges have been laid at this time,” the RPS said.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone who has information to contribute to this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500.