Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious crash at West Kelowna, B.C., Walmart seriously injures senior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 3:19 pm
FILE. RCMP lights. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP lights. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties are asking people to stay back from a taped-off area near the West Kelowna Walmart, as they investigate the circumstances surrounding an elderly woman pedestrian being hit by a truck.

The West Kelowna RCMP is on scene in the 2100 block of Louie Drive , at the Walmart, investigating the incident that left the woman injured by a truck.

No time estimate on how long that will take has been provided, though they said that there is no concern for public safety.

An update will be provided at a later time.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government set to request car insurance rate freeze for the next two years'
B.C. government set to request car insurance rate freeze for the next two years
West KelownaCar crashWest Kelowna RCMPWestbankLouie Driveserious car crash2100 block of Louie Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers