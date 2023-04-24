Serious crash at West Kelowna, B.C., Walmart seriously injures senior

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are asking people to stay back from a taped-off area near the West Kelowna Walmart, as they investigate the circumstances surrounding an elderly woman pedestrian being hit by a truck.

The West Kelowna RCMP is on scene in the 2100 block of Louie Drive , at the Walmart, investigating the incident that left the woman injured by a truck.

No time estimate on how long that will take has been provided, though they said that there is no concern for public safety.

An update will be provided at a later time.