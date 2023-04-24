Menu

Crime

Arrest made after Peterborough man swipes senior’s fanny pack

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 3:06 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrest a man after an elderly male's fanny pack was stolen on April 21, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces a robbery charge following an incident in the Millennium Park area in the downtown core on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers were informed that a man had approached an elderly man and demanded money. The suspect then took the man’s fanny pack before being chased off by a bystander.

Police say the suspect was located on Saturday and arrested.

The 27-year-old Peterborough man was charged with robbery with theft and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday.

RobberyTheftPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeMillennium ParkFanny Packdowntown packfanny pack theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

