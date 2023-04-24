Arrest made after Peterborough man swipes senior’s fanny pack

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces a robbery charge following an incident in the Millennium Park area in the downtown core on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers were informed that a man had approached an elderly man and demanded money. The suspect then took the man’s fanny pack before being chased off by a bystander.

Police say the suspect was located on Saturday and arrested.

The 27-year-old Peterborough man was charged with robbery with theft and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday.