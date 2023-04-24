Arrest made after police chase from Winnipeg all the way to Portage la Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest was made late Sunday night after what appeared to be a wild police chase that started in Winnipeg and extended beyond the perimeter.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed the pursuit — which saw vehicles speeding down Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg –eventually ended on the west side of Portage la Prairie, more than 85 km away.

RCMP said they were able to stop the fleeing vehicle with the help of a spike belt, and arrested the suspect, who was then handed over to Winnipeg police.

City cops say they’ll be releasing more details about the chase on Tuesday.

0:32 Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase