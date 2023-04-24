Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made after police chase from Winnipeg all the way to Portage la Prairie

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Cellphone video captures Winnipeg police pursuing vehicle down Portage Avenue, Highway One'
Cellphone video captures Winnipeg police pursuing vehicle down Portage Avenue, Highway One
Cellphone footage captured Sunday night appears to show Winnipeg police pursuing a vehicle down Portage Avenue. The suspect's vehicle can be seen travelling in the oncoming lane with sparks flying from beneath the car. A separate video shows the continuation of the pursuit on Highway One. RCMP say they became involved in the pursuit by deploying a spike belt and apprehending the suspect on the west side of Portage la Prairie.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest was made late Sunday night after what appeared to be a wild police chase that started in Winnipeg and extended beyond the perimeter.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed the pursuit — which saw vehicles speeding down Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg –eventually ended on the west side of Portage la Prairie, more than 85 km away.

RCMP said they were able to stop the fleeing vehicle with the help of a spike belt, and arrested the suspect, who was then handed over to Winnipeg police.

City cops say they’ll be releasing more details about the chase on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase'
Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
RCMPWinnipeg policeManitoba RCMPPolice ChasePortage la Prairiecar chasePortage la Prairie RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers