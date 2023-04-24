Menu

Canada

Saskatoon’s litter picking volunteers bring in larger hauls from Meewasin Valley

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:44 pm
Some of the garbage picked up in the Meewasin Valley. View image in full screen
Some of the garbage picked up in the Meewasin Valley. Global News/ Jeffrey Meskens
A coffee maker, motherboard, shoes, and electronics have been found kicking around the Meewasin Valley in Saskatoon as spring cleanup begins.

That’s according to Samantha Cowan of the Meewasin Valley Authority, who said that it has seen an increase in litter found by the river year-over-year and that it correlates with foot traffic along the South Saskatchewan River.

Read more: Spring cleanup starts in Saskatoon

“They weigh the bins at the end of the season, so yes, we have seen increases in litter,” Cowan said.

She noted the authority increasing the number of volunteers as well.

“We only had 2,700 sign up for the cleanup campaign, but only 800 of them were registered volunteers with us. That was in 2021. In 2022, we actually upped that. We have over 1,200 registered voters.”

She said the authority running the campaign until May 31, saying volunteers can come down to the Meewasin Valley Authority office at 402 Third Ave. S. to pick up free garbage bags and gloves.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg spring cleanup program begins Monday'
Winnipeg spring cleanup program begins Monday
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsGarbageVolunteersSouth Saskatchewan RiverLitterMeewasin Valley
