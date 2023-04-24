2 from GTA charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from the GTA are facing drug-related charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation on Friday in the area of George Street North and Rink Street, officers arrested two individuals.

During the arrest officers located 8.4 grams of cocaine, 8.2g of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

A 21-year-old Toronto man and an 18-year-old woman from Vaughan were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both individuals were held in custody and made court appearances in Peterborough on Saturday, police said.