Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in fatal Main Street assault

A Winnipeg man is in custody in connection with a fatal assault earlier this month.

Police said Mark Phillip Traverse, 25, was arrested Friday and charged in the death of Leo Charles Martin-Shea, who died of his injuries Wednesday.

Martin-Shea, also 25, was assaulted on Main Street near Stella Avenue on April 8. Police said he returned home after the assault, and authorities weren’t notified until three days later, when his condition had worsened.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition with what police described as life-altering injuries, and was unable to recover. He died April 19.

The suspect, Traverse, remains in custody.

