Flood watch: Heavy rain batters southern Quebec, province braces itself

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 9:41 am
Global News Morning headlines: April 24, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, April 24, 2023
Large sections of southern Quebec remain under rainfall warnings, with provincial and municipal officials warning residents to take precautions against flooding.

The warnings cover several regions in south and central Quebec, including the Eastern Townships and Quebec City, however they have since lifted warnings for Montreal and the Laurentians.

Environment Canada initially said some areas could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain by Tuesday, however by 4:30 a.m. Monday it had lowered the amount to 10 to 15 mm for most regions.

The Charlevoix region was still forecasted to see 30 to 50 mm through Tuesday morning.

The agency says the heavy rain could cause flash and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

On Sunday afternoon, the province had reported medium levels of flooding along the Outaouais river near Rigaud, west of Montreal, as well as the Ouareau river in Rawdon, about 60 kilometres north of the city.

Global News Morning weather forecast: April 24, 2023
