Toronto man charged in sexual assault of 92-year-old woman in her home

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after an elderly woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in her home. Police said they believe there may be more victims.

Police said the incident happened on April 1 when a 92-year-old woman was inside of her home in the College and Clinton streets area.

Investigators allege a man entered her unit, sexually assaulted her, then fled the area.

The incident was reported to police two days later on April 3.

Almost two weeks later, on April 13, a 58-year-old man was arrested.

Kelvin Chan has been charged with sexual assault and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.