Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

$2.3 million in support for Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs in B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 2:42 pm
A flowering cannabis plant is seen at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. View image in full screen
A flowering cannabis plant is seen at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More opportunities for Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs in B.C. will soon be made available, according to the province.

The government announced Saturday that it has allocated nearly $2.3 million to be added to the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Business Fund (ICBF).

The fund’s goal is to increase Indigenous participation within B.C.’s cannabis industry.

Read more: Indigenous leaders in B.C. call on government to change cannabis laws

“I commend the province for enhancing its support of First Nations cannabis-related economic development through the ICBF,” said Regional Chief Terry Teegee with the BC Assembly of First Nations.

“This fund is one example of how the BC Assembly of First Nations advocates and works collaboratively to advance First Nations rights and interests in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Story continues below advertisement

The funding announcement comes days after the First Nations Leadership Council’s call for the provincial and federal governments to change cannabis legalities to align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and to support First Nations’ fulsome participation in the cannabis economy.

According to the province, the one-time fund will go toward supporting business planning and advisory services, and will help First Nations cover the costs of licensing and permits. It will also serve as capital funds to support the launch or expansion of businesses.

Read more: ‘There’s a market for this’ — Kelowna hosting summit on cannabis tourism

The funds will be provided through the New Relationship Trust, which is responsible for administering ICBF.

“The cannabis sector can be a multifaceted decision for First Nation communities and entrepreneurs,” said Walter Schneider, New Relationship Trust’s chief executive officer.

“The additional funding means unlocking more opportunities for First Nations seeking to advance their own path toward economic development in the regulated cannabis industry.”

Click to play video: 'Big crowds expected for Vancouver 420 events'
Big crowds expected for Vancouver 420 events
Advertisement
Related News
First NationsBCBC governmentBC First NationsBC IndigenousBC CannabisBC Assembly of First NationsIndigenous cannabisB.C. Indigenous Cannabis Business FundBC government cannabis fundBC indigenous cannabis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers