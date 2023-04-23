One of Quebec’s most wanted alleged criminals arrested for murder, kidnapping

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man northeast of Montreal last month.

They say 20-year-old Alexandre Durand-Artiles was arrested on Saturday night in Montreal with the help of the city’s police force.

#Arrestation | Alexandre Durand-Artiles, 20 ans, de Montréal a été arrêté en lien avec le #meurtre de Youcef Khelil survenu le 25 mars dernier à Repentigny en #ML. Il comparaitra par voie téléphonique aujourd'hui et en personne demain à Joliette. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) April 23, 2023

He is expected to be charged on Sunday with murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Durand-Artiles was added to Quebec’s most wanted criminals list following the death of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny on March 25.

Khelil, 21, was found badly wounded in the street of the off-island Montreal suburb following an armed attack, and was subsequently declared dead.

Another man, Raymond Felix Bakodok, was arrested on March 27 and is charged with first degree murder in Khelil’s death.