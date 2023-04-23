Menu

Crime

One of Quebec’s most wanted alleged criminals arrested for murder, kidnapping

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 1:27 pm
Quebec provincial police officers’ association calling for change following death of Sgt. Maureen Breau
Quebec provincial police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man northeast of Montreal last month.

They say 20-year-old Alexandre Durand-Artiles was arrested on Saturday night in Montreal with the help of the city’s police force.

He is expected to be charged on Sunday with murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Durand-Artiles was added to Quebec’s most wanted criminals list following the death of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny on March 25.

Khelil, 21, was found badly wounded in the street of the off-island Montreal suburb following an armed attack, and was subsequently declared dead.

Another man, Raymond Felix Bakodok, was arrested on March 27 and is charged with first degree murder in Khelil’s death.

