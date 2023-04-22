Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Dangerous pass on Westside Road caught on dashcam

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Dangerous pass on Westside Road'
Dangerous pass on Westside Road
A motorist captured dashcam video of a dangerous pass along Westside Road in the Central Okanagan on Friday, April 22, 2023.
A Global News viewer captured some dangerous driving along a windy road in the Central Okanagan.

The incident happened along Westside Road, and involved a large SUV passing two vehicles, including one hauling a fifth-wheel/travel trailer.

Read more: Semi-truck makes dangerous pass on B.C. highway

In suddenly passing the leading vehicle and the one immediately behind it, the white SUV crossed over a double-sold line, with a curve ahead.

Westside Road is a notoriously dangerous road, and was labelled as the worst road in B.C. three times by BCAA.

Click to play video: 'Dangerous, illegal semi-truck pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., caught on video'
Dangerous, illegal semi-truck pass on Highway 5, near Clearwater, B.C., caught on video

Portions of it have been upgraded, but it’s a winding stretch of blacktop, with blind curves, along with lots of wildlife.

Trending Now
The viewer told Global News that they’ve seen many examples of dangerous driving along Westside Road and would like to see more police patrols.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

Click to play video: 'Crash with semi kills 4 teens near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP'
Crash with semi kills 4 teens near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Okanagancentral okanaganTrafficWest KelownaDangerous DrivingWestside Roadbad drivingDangerous Pass
