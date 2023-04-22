Dangerous pass on Westside Road caught on dashcam

See more sharing options

A Global News viewer captured some dangerous driving along a windy road in the Central Okanagan.

The incident happened along Westside Road, and involved a large SUV passing two vehicles, including one hauling a fifth-wheel/travel trailer.

In suddenly passing the leading vehicle and the one immediately behind it, the white SUV crossed over a double-sold line, with a curve ahead.

Westside Road is a notoriously dangerous road, and was labelled as the worst road in B.C. three times by BCAA.

Portions of it have been upgraded, but it’s a winding stretch of blacktop, with blind curves, along with lots of wildlife.

The viewer told Global News that they’ve seen many examples of dangerous driving along Westside Road and would like to see more police patrols.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.