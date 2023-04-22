B.C. pensioner who claimed she lost apartment while in hospital was in ongoing rent dispute

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. pensioner who claimed she lost her apartment while recovering from cancer surgery was actually behind in her rent.

In a series of interviews with Global News, Rhonda Elliott of Penticton claimed she had paid her rent for February but couldn’t for March because she was in hospital.

When she returned home around six weeks later from colon surgery on Feb. 10, her apartment had been emptied out, with her possessions being moved to a local storage company.

Elliott claimed she lost her apartment due to non-payment in March, with the storage company confirming that her belongings had been moved there by another party.

However, Global News has learned that Elliott was behind on her rent and was involved in a landlord dispute dating back to November. She did not disclose that information.

The Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) posts all of its dispute resolutions online, although no names, cities or addresses are published in those decisions, though some have initials.

In this case, the initials R.E. appear in a decision dated Feb. 14 — four days after Elliott underwent surgery.

The four-page decision says, “I find that tenant R.E. was served on Nov. 25, 2022, and deemed to have received the proceeding package on Nov. 28, 2022, three days after it was posted on the door.”

The amount of unpaid rent was listed at $1,733.

The decision said the landlord supplied:

a copy of the rent contract signed on Feb. 19, 2021, with rent of $1,708 due on the first day of every month, starting on March 1, 2021, though rent was increased to $1,733 a month.

a copy of a 10-day notice to end tenancy for unpaid rent dated Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,733 in unpaid rent.

a copy of two receipts for payment of rent, dated Dec. 1, 2022, for $1,000, and Dec. 21, 2022, for $1,800.

The decision went on to say that the landlord was entitled to an order of possession based on unpaid rent.

So, for the months of November and December, Elliott owed $3,466, with her paying $2,800, leaving a deficit of $666.

Importantly, the RTB document is dated Feb. 14, which lines up with a one-page court document also dated Feb. 14 and names Rhonda Elliott and her former address.

That court document ordered Elliott to vacate her apartment.

Global News reached out to the property management company earlier this week but has yet to hear back.

Global News also tried contacting Elliott on Saturday.

Elliott also claimed that her bank closed out her account. Global News also reached out to the bank earlier this week and received a reply on Friday evening.

The bank said it wouldn’t comment on specifics, but said that a client or the bank may choose to end their banking relationship, and each has the ability to do so — though if a bank does choose that route, it does so only after careful consideration.

The bank also said it wishes Elliott a speedy recovery.

This week, an online fundraiser was created by a Penticton city councillor, Amelia Boultbee.

As of Saturday, it has raised $6,000, eclipsing the goal of $5,000.

Boultbee said she verified that Elliott is homeless and that she also stands behind the fundraiser because it involves a local woman in need of help.

“Rhonda’s story continues to be a story about a vulnerable senior slipping through the cracks,” Boultbee told Global News.

“We don’t want to be the kind of society where a senior with Rhonda’s frailties is on the street. She needs supportive housing.

“I am very grateful to the community for their generosity. All funds will be used for direct expenses, such as groceries, interim housing and storage fees.”