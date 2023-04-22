Winnipeg man dead following crash near Highway 100 intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 100 and McGillivray Boulevard on Friday.

At 11:55 p.m. Manitoba RCMP say a vehicle with two occupants, being driven by a 37-year-old man from Winnipeg, was travelling northbound in the southbound lane when it collided with a southbound vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old man, also from Winnipeg.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger a 28-year-old woman from Winnipeg, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say alcohol was not a factor in the collision and Eastman Traffic Services, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

