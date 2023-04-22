Man injured in targeted Glanbrook shooting: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in Glanbrook that sent one person to hospital.

It happened at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, when officers responded to a call for shots fired on Dolomiti Court in a residential area near Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, and he was transported to hospital in stable condition.

While investigators don’t currently have any description of possible suspects or suspect vehicles, they do believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police also say they believe there may be additional victims linked to this shooting and are urging them to come forward.

Residents in that area are being asked to check their security cameras for any footage of the suspects fleeing the scene between 5:15 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 905-546-3851 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).