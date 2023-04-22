Menu

Crime

Man injured in targeted Glanbrook shooting: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 22, 2023 12:50 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are looking for suspects after a 35-year-old man was injured in a targeted shooting in Glanbrook early Saturday morning. Global News
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in Glanbrook that sent one person to hospital.

It happened at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, when officers responded to a call for shots fired on Dolomiti Court in a residential area near Rymal Road East and Upper Centennial Parkway.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, and he was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Read more: Two Hamilton, Ont. men charged in Stoney Creek firearm-related incident

While investigators don’t currently have any description of possible suspects or suspect vehicles, they do believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police also say they believe there may be additional victims linked to this shooting and are urging them to come forward.

Residents in that area are being asked to check their security cameras for any footage of the suspects fleeing the scene between 5:15 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 905-546-3851 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

CrimeHamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHamilton ShootingGlanbrookdolomiti courtdolomiti court shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

