Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police say 22-year old-man dies after shooting at bar in Sudbury, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2023 11:52 am
Sudbury police logo pictured in Ottawa, Ontario on Sunday February 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Sudbury police logo pictured in Ottawa, Ontario on Sunday February 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police in Sudbury are looking for at least one suspect after a deadly shooting at a city bar on Friday night.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says officers were called to the Overtime Sports Bar in the city’s north end at around 10:30 p.m.

They say an argument between a group of men escalated until the victim was shot.

They say the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 17 in Sudbury

Police allege the other men involved in the fight, including the man who fired the gun, fled the scene before police arrived.

They say this is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident and there is no immediate threat to the general public.

Violent crime in Sudbury has spiked in recent years, with the city reporting 12 homicides last year compared with two in 2018. Police say the recent activity is linked to gangs and drugs.

