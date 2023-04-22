Menu

Cambridge, Ont. man dies in Mississauga highway crash: OPP

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 11:37 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A 29-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., has died after a collision on Highway 401 through Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police said officers from its Mississauga detachment were investigating a fatal collision westbound on Highway 401 near Mavis Road.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He said the victim was driving a Mazda westbound in the right lane when an Audi was seen travelling at an “extremely high rate of speed.”

The Audi reportedly slammed into the back of the Mazda, which then crashed into the guardrail.

Police said its driver was pronounced dead in hospital.

Read more: Woman arrested for impaired driving after stolen vehicle crashes into Mississauga pole

The Audi crashed into the left concrete barrier and the driver fled the scene on foot, Schmidt said.

The westbound collector lanes for Highway 401 were closed between Hurontario Street and Mississauga Road following the collision, police said in a tweet at 6:40 am. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMississaugahighway 401Mississauga collisionHurontario streetmavis roadMississauga Road
