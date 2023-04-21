Regina residents left shovelling after April snow: ‘I thought we were done with it’

Send this page to someone via email

The snow just does not want to go away in Regina.

After two straight days of snowfall, Regina residents are out in full force shovelling their driveways.

Read more: Saskatchewan communities rally around Winnipeg music students after bus crash

“This is my fifth time outside (shoveling) in two days,” said resident Darwuin Roske.

“I thought we were done with it but I guess we’re not. I don’t really like it but what are you gonna do?”

“I’d rather not shovel but at least it’s good exercise if nothing else,” Mick Williams said as he shoveled his driveway. “At least it’s not too cold, but I won’t be sorry to see the snow go.”

Story continues below advertisement

And while people hope it will melt, a little shovelling will go a long way.

‘Anything after April 1st, I say God put it there and he can take it away,” said resident Allan Parenteau. “But this is too heavy and too wet.”

View image in full screen Allan Parenteau had to break out the snowblower Friday to keep up with all the snow that had fallen in Regina over the last week. Dave Parsons / Global News

According to CAA Saskatchewan, people generally did a good job staying off the roads unless necessary.

“All things considered, it seems like most of the folks heeded the warning and stayed off the road,” Peter Kreis, the vice-president of operations for CAA Saskatchewan said.

There were, however, a few calls for help.

“Yesterday we attended just a shade over 390 calls across the province,” Kreis said.

The City of Regina said winter maintenance crews are focused on cleaning up category 1-3 roads, which are ‘trouble spots’ as well as applying ice control

Story continues below advertisement

For now, residents are shovelling, hoping for spring to finally arrive.

“It will possibly happen again this year, but we cross our fingers it won’t,” Roske said.