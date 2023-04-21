Owners of seized Hells Angels clubhouses in B.C. file court application to appeal

Send this page to someone via email

The legal fight for the Hells Angels clubhouses doesn’t appear to be over yet.

Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property, the owners of Nanaimo, Kelowna and East Vancouver clubhouses that were seized last week, filed an application in Canada’s highest court on April 18 for leave to appeal a decision involving the Director of Civil Forfeiture.

Whether the Supreme Court will decide to hear the case or not remains to be seen.

The B.C. government seized three Hells Angels‘ clubhouses last Friday, based on a previous B.C. Court of Appeal decision that sided with B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office.

The move came nearly two months after B.C.’s top court ruled three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were eligible for seizure because members will likely keep using these locations to plan more crime.

“Three clubhouses are now the official property of the province of British Columbia,” Mike Farnworth, solicitor general, minister of public safety and deputy premier of B.C., said at the time.

“The province was successful in its case, in its appeal, which went all the way to the Supreme Court that this property can be forfeited. It is the proceeds of a criminal organization.”

He said B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office will assess the three properties, determine their value and decide what is the best possible use for the properties.