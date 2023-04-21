Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Owners of seized Hells Angels clubhouses in B.C. file court application to appeal

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Hells Angels file court documents against Civil Forfeiture'
Hells Angels file court documents against Civil Forfeiture
WATCH: The Hells Angels have filed papers with the Supreme Court of Canada - indicating the groups intention to appeal a court decision that saw three of it's clubhouses seized earlier this month.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The legal fight for the Hells Angels clubhouses doesn’t appear to be over yet.

Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property, the owners of Nanaimo, Kelowna and East Vancouver clubhouses that were seized last week, filed an application in Canada’s highest court on April 18 for leave to appeal a decision involving the Director of Civil Forfeiture.

Whether the Supreme Court will decide to hear the case or not remains to be seen.

Click to play video: 'B.C. seizes three Hells Angels’ clubhouses'
B.C. seizes three Hells Angels’ clubhouses

Read more: B.C. wins longstanding civil forfeiture case against Hells Angels

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government seized three Hells Angels‘ clubhouses last Friday, based on a previous B.C. Court of Appeal decision that sided with B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office.

The move came nearly two months after B.C.’s top court ruled three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were eligible for seizure because members will likely keep using these locations to plan more crime.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government moves to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses'
B.C. government moves to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses

“Three clubhouses are now the official property of the province of British Columbia,” Mike Farnworth, solicitor general, minister of public safety and deputy premier of B.C., said at the time.

Trending Now

“The province was successful in its case, in its appeal, which went all the way to the Supreme Court that this property can be forfeited. It is the proceeds of a criminal organization.”

He said B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office will assess the three properties, determine their value and decide what is the best possible use for the properties.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. wins longstanding civil forfeiture case against Hells Angels

 

More on Canada
CrimeKelownaVancouverNanaimoHells AngelsDirector of Civil Forfeiturenanaimo hells angelsAngel Acres Recreation And Festival Property Ltd.Hells Angels clubhouses seizedKelowna Hells Angelsvancouver hells angelsAngel AcresAngel Acres Recreation and Festival Property
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers