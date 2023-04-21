Menu

What Happened In The House Ep6

By Kelly Gill Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 4:46 pm
This week of Big Brother Canada was insane!! We started the week with the Fatal Feast in which a chain of safety started which left Santina, Ty and Renee fighting for their game ultimately sending Santina to the jury! Next Claudia became the new HOH and put up Ty and Hope up on the block. When it came to the power of veto ceremony Ty pulled out a W took himself off the block which lead to Claudia to name Kuzie as a replacement and in the end with a 4-1 vote Hope was voted out and sent to the jury house! Find out all about his game and did he regret not saving Santina?

BBCAN11#freshradio

