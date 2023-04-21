Thieves leave empty-handed in overnight break-in at Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are investigating a break and enter at a south-end business.

They were called to a business on Hanlon Creek Boulevard after an alarm was set off at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say there was a blue or grey Dodge Caravan that was seen by officers fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

They say there was evidence that entry was gained into the building but nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7181, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.