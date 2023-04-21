Menu

Crime

Thieves leave empty-handed in overnight break-in at Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 21, 2023 4:53 pm
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service are investigating a break and enter at a south-end business.

They were called to a business on Hanlon Creek Boulevard after an alarm was set off at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say there was a blue or grey Dodge Caravan that was seen by officers fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Read more: Break-in attempt at former Guelph jail results in charges against 2 people

They say there was evidence that entry was gained into the building but nothing was reported stolen.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7181, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

