Thieves leave empty-handed in overnight break-in at Guelph business: police

Guelph Police Service are investigating a break and enter at a south-end business.
They were called to a business on Hanlon Creek Boulevard after an alarm was set off at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say there was a blue or grey Dodge Caravan that was seen by officers fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.
They say there was evidence that entry was gained into the building but nothing was reported stolen.
Trending Now
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7181, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- Was Pearson heist an ‘inside job?’ Questions swirl with $20M in gold, goods stolen
- Container with $20M in gold, ‘high value’ items stolen in Toronto Pearson airport heist
- La Loche, Sask. school closed after stabbing that injured 2 people
- No charges for Quebec police officers who allegedly beat Senegalese diplomat
Comments