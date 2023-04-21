Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Early morning Saskatoon fire causes $30K in damages

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 4:45 pm
A fire on Friday in Saskatoon has caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. View image in full screen
A fire on Friday in Saskatoon has caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. Saskatoon Fire Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire crews in Saskatoon were called to a fire on Friday around 6:27 a.m. in the 100 block of Avenue U South.

The Saskatoon Fire Department saw a small fire and heavy smoke coming from the upper floors of a multi-residence building.

Saskatoon fire crews attended a fire on Friday that caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. View image in full screen
Saskatoon fire crews attended a fire on Friday that caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. Saskatoon Fire Department

Three people were rescued from a balcony in one of the suites by a ladder truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The building was handed over to the fire investigator by 8:23 a.m.

Read more: Saskatoon fire department sees record number of calls

The investigator deemed the blaze suspicious, and handed over the investigation to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Trending Now

Damage to the building is estimated around $30,000.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department records year for calls'
Saskatoon Fire Department records year for calls
Saskatchewan NewsFireSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentBlazeladder truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers