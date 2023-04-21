Early morning Saskatoon fire causes $30K in damages

Fire crews in Saskatoon were called to a fire on Friday around 6:27 a.m. in the 100 block of Avenue U South.
The Saskatoon Fire Department saw a small fire and heavy smoke coming from the upper floors of a multi-residence building.
Three people were rescued from a balcony in one of the suites by a ladder truck.
The building was handed over to the fire investigator by 8:23 a.m.
The investigator deemed the blaze suspicious, and handed over the investigation to the Saskatoon Police Service.
Damage to the building is estimated around $30,000.
