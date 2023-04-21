Early morning Saskatoon fire causes $30K in damages

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews in Saskatoon were called to a fire on Friday around 6:27 a.m. in the 100 block of Avenue U South.

The Saskatoon Fire Department saw a small fire and heavy smoke coming from the upper floors of a multi-residence building.

View image in full screen Saskatoon fire crews attended a fire on Friday that caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. Saskatoon Fire Department

Three people were rescued from a balcony in one of the suites by a ladder truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The building was handed over to the fire investigator by 8:23 a.m.

Read more: Saskatoon fire department sees record number of calls

The investigator deemed the blaze suspicious, and handed over the investigation to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Damage to the building is estimated around $30,000.