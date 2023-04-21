Waterloo Region offering tours of new public shelter on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region will be offering tours to the public on Tuesday of the new shelter which is slated to open for use later this month.

“We know there has been a lot of public interest in the project, so we wanted to provide people with a chance to see the site before people move in,” a spokesperson for the region told Global News in an email.

The tours of the shelter, which is located on the border of the City of Waterloo and Wilmot Towhship, will last around 30 minutes.

Registration is a requirement for those who are interested in taking a tour and it can be done on the EngageWR website.

The region says there will be 50 individual cabins at the site, which will have electricity, heating and cooling. There will also be a main site offering other amenities including running water, common space, washrooms and laundry services.