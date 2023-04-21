Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region offering tours of new public shelter on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:43 pm
The Outdoor Shelter on Erb’s Road. View image in full screen
The Outdoor Shelter on Erb’s Road. @RegionWaterloo / Twitter
Waterloo Region will be offering tours to the public on Tuesday of the new shelter which is slated to open for use later this month.

“We know there has been a lot of public interest in the project, so we wanted to provide people with a chance to see the site before people move in,” a spokesperson for the region told Global News in an email.

Read more: New outdoor shelter to be located on border of city of Waterloo and Wilmot

The tours of the shelter, which is located on the border of the City of Waterloo and Wilmot Towhship, will last around 30 minutes.

Registration is a requirement for those who are interested in taking a tour and it can be done on the EngageWR website.

Story continues below advertisement

The region says there will be 50 individual cabins at the site, which will have electricity, heating and cooling. There will also be a main site offering other amenities including running water, common space, washrooms and laundry services.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo regional councilWaterloo councilwaterloo region councilWilmot NewsKitchener tent cityKitchener homelessnessWaterloo homeless shelterWaterloo homelessnessCambridge tent cityCambridge homelessnesssWaterloo outdoor homeless shelter
