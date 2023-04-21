Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Royals honour birthday of late Queen Elizabeth with never-before-seen photo

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:40 pm
Queen Elizabeth II appears in a pink suit and hat. View image in full screen
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down science park on Oct. 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England. Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Royal Family is honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been Her Majesty’s 97th birthday, with a new portrait.

The photo, taken by The Princess of Wales, was captured at Balmoral Castle last summer and features the queen surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Read more: Pope gifts King Charles shards from ‘True Cross’ crucifixion relic

The queen appears perched on a light green tufted sofa, wearing a button up blouse, tartan skirt and black cardigan. She is flanked by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, Mia Tindall, and Lucas Philip Tindall.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the monarchy, including Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, shared the touching tribute taken in one of the queen’s most beloved locations to their social media accounts.

The Royal Family also shared an additional photo of the queen to their Facebook page, outlining the history of her unexpected rise to the throne.

More on World

“When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, the Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become queen. Following the the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne,” the post reads.

Trending Now

“When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went onto to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch — the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.”

Read more: Grown man has full-blown tantrum over crying baby on airplane

The queen died Sept. 8, 2022. Her first-born son, Charles, became King immediately upon the death of his mother.

He was officially proclaimed King Charles III on Sept. 10 during the accession ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London. He will be crowned next month, on May 6, in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s'
How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s
Royal FamilyQueen Elizabethbritish royal familyQueen Elizabeth portraitkate middleton photonever before seen portrait queennever before seen portrait queen elizabethnew photo of the queennew portrait of the queenportrait queen with grandchildrenqueen portraitqueen with great grandchildren
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers