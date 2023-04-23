Tour de Guelph celebrates 10 years of fundraising for hospital, charities

Send this page to someone via email

The Tour de Guelph will celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 25 with the goal for the annual charity bicycle ride set at $150,000.

“That would put us up to the $1-million mark since we started Tour de Guelph (in 2014),” event co-chair Clarence Haverson said.

The money raised supports the Guelph General Hospital and local charities through the Rotary Clubs of Guelph South and Guelph Trillium.

“Every piece of equipment that the hospital needs is raised locally,” Haverson said. “The Rotary clubs, who provide the majority of the volunteer support, use some of the funds to support local charities.”

The Tour de Guelph is open to all ages and abilities. Participants can use any type of bike including power-assisted e-bikes.

Haverson said the event usually attracts around 750 people to the event in any given year.

“Last year, we were a little lower than that around 500,” he said adding that organizers are aiming for 750 participants this year.

Tour de Guelph will have four routes: 25 kilometres, 50 kilometres, 75 kilometres and 100 kilometres. There will also be a 50-kilometre multi-surface route and a five-to-10-kilometre loop through the protected streets of The Village by the Arboretum. All cyclists will depart from and return to the University of Guelph, where there is free parking.

“We try hard to ensure there is a distance for everyone to enjoy,” event co-chair Frank Oudesluys said. “Safety is top of mind and we do our best to minimize busy roads and intersections, avoid steep hills and left-hand turns where possible.”

The event will also feature a new logo created by the Letter M marketing.

“Obviously, the name Tour de Guelph gives the impression that we are a race and it’s not,” Haverson said. “Our new logo really focuses on being a community cycling event.”

Full event details and how to register can be found on the Tour de Guelph website.