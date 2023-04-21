Minor injuries reported after vacuum truck crashes into median along Hwy 407 in Markham: OPP

See more sharing options

One person suffered minor injuries after a vaccuum truck drove into a median along Highway 407 in Markham, police say.

In a tweet at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred along Highway 407 at Markham Road.

Police said a tire failed on a vacuum truck, and sent the vehicle into a median.

Officers said a 40-year-old person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police said cleanup was ongoing and warned motorists to expect delays.

Update: Cleanup ongoing on #Hwy407/Markham Rd – est 2 hours before all lanes reopened. pic.twitter.com/CCc6Vn1vN5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 21, 2023