Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Minor injuries reported after vacuum truck crashes into median along Hwy 407 in Markham: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:47 pm
Cleanup is underway after a vacuum truck collided with a median along Highway 407 in Markham, Ontario Provincial Police said. View image in full screen
Cleanup is underway after a vacuum truck collided with a median along Highway 407 in Markham, Ontario Provincial Police said. OPP HSD / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person suffered minor injuries after a vaccuum truck drove into a median along Highway 407 in Markham, police say.

In a tweet at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred along Highway 407 at Markham Road.

Police said a tire failed on a vacuum truck, and sent the vehicle into a median.

Read more: 2 drivers seriously injured after head-on crash in Vaughan

Officers said a 40-year-old person suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police said cleanup was ongoing and warned motorists to expect delays.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrafficHighway 407Hwy 407Vacuum Trucktire failurevacuum truck tire failure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers