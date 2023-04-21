Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce a week after his brief disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

Drake Bell‘s wife Janet Von Schmeling has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, a week after Dayton Beach Police issued a notice that the Drake and Josh star was “missing and endangered.”

Bell, 36, was later found safe by police mere hours after the notice was published on April 13. The circumstances of his brief disappearance have not been officially stated.

In a since-deleted tweet that went up soon after Bell was found safe, the former child star wrote, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Von Schmeling, 28, petitioned to divorce Bell on Thursday in a filing to the Los Angeles County’s Superior Court. According to the filing, Von Schmeling is seeking legal and physical custody of the child she shares with Bell, as well as spousal support.

The couple have been notoriously private about their relationship, with Bell announcing their marriage in a June 2021 Twitter post, revealing that he had and his wife had wed “almost three years” prior. He also wrote they were “blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son.”

Von Schmeling’s divorce petition states they were married for three years and six months.

In early January of this year, an unnamed source told PEOPLE that Bell and Von Schmeling had separated “a few months ago.”

“Janet is devoted to raising their son,” the source said. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

News of the separation came weeks after photos and a video of Bell were published by the Daily Mail seemingly showing him inhaling balloons in his car while outside a California vape shop. Bell’s son could be seen in the backseat of the car in some shots.

After the photos emerged, Bell sought “outpatient help for substance abuse,” the source told PEOPLE.

Bell has faced numerous legal issues over the years.

His reputation took a massive hit in 2021 when he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. In the case, Bell admitted to sending sexually explicit photos to a 15-year-old girl in 2017. He recently completed his two-year probation.

In 2015, an ex-girlfriend accused Bell of verbal and physical abuse against her in the 2000s. He denied the allegations.

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto