Quebec fugitive wanted for child porn arrested in Parksville, B.C.

A 39-year-old man wanted on child pornography charges from Quebec has been arrested in Parksville, B.C.

Oceanside RCMP officers arrested Jimmy Pieschke on April 19 after they received a tip from the public.

“Thanks to information received from the public and partnerships with the Sûreté du Québec’s Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation Division, the E Division RCMP Fugitive Return Program, and the BC Sheriff Service, Jimmy Pieschke was successfully arrested,” said Sgt. Shane Worth.

Pieschke was last seen before the arrest on Salt Spring Island back a few months ago in February.

Pieschke pled guilty to his charges but failed to appear in court, police said, which lead to a warrant for arrest.

He will be escorted back to Quebec by RCMP officers.