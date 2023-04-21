Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Moncton miniature hobbyists hoping to inspire the next generation of artists

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 11:37 am
Charlotte Vardy and Doreen Johnson are members of the Moncton Miniature and Doll Club. View image in full screen
Charlotte Vardy and Doreen Johnson are members of the Moncton Miniature and Doll Club. Shelley Steeves/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Spending time with New Brunswick miniature hobbyists is like entering the land of make believe.

“We are pretending that we are making this little world here and it brings you satisfaction to see it finished,” said Charlotte Vardy, a member of the Moncton Miniature and Doll Club.

Read more: New Brunswick man with Down Syndrome defies the odds

The hobbyists have been creating magical masterpieces in the land of miniatures for more than 40 years.

Vardy said the members of the Moncton Miniature and Doll Club are trying to keep the club alive by inspiring the next generation of artists to take up the hobby.

Miniature and doll enthusiasts from across the country are helping them spread the word that it offers stress relief and an opportunity to expand the imagination.

Story continues below advertisement

“Think about what your dream in life is and if you can’t have it create it in miniature,” said Doreen Johnson, 83, who has been a member of the club since the 1980s.

Both women have their houses filled with miniature doll houses, rooms, landscapes and displays that they created themselves.

“I love to make everything I don’t want to buy my furniture if I can make it,” said Vardy, who made mini-tissue boxes out of wallpaper pieces and who stitches her own tiny area rugs and pillows.

Trending Now
More on Canada

She said the hobby allows her to tap into her creative side and the smaller the prop, the greater the challenge.

Johnson loves gardening but with no room on her land for the garden of her dream, she said she simply scaled it down to a 1 to 12 ratio and created a luscious Victorian landscape.

“I will never have it in person but I can create it in miniature,” said Johnson.

Read more: N.B. physiotherapist opens canine rehab to help dogs ‘age well’

Both women have won awards for their displays but say they simply don’t have the energy to keep the group going in their seniors years. They would love to see the next generation step in to take their place in a world that often makes them feel larger than life.

Advertisement
New BrunswickMonctonHobbyMINIminiatureDoll houseMoncton Miniature and Doll Club
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers