Environment

West Vancouver, B.C. man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 1:23 pm
A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sat. Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan
The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a West Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 Wednesday in provincial court in North Vancouver, after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

Read more: B.C. woman fined $60K for feeding bears thought she was helping them

The conservation officer service says its investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018.

The videos showed an adult and two children feeding a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a West Vancouver home.

The conservation officer service says on social media that the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects as well as environmental education programs.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

