Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Vancouver Ted Talks 2023 featured TikTok CEO addressing app’s security

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 11:09 am
The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, March 18, 2023, in Boston. The CEO of TikTok dropped into a Ted Talks in Vancouver to address concerns over data security on his social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer. View image in full screen
The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, March 18, 2023, in Boston. The CEO of TikTok dropped into a Ted Talks in Vancouver to address concerns over data security on his social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer. MD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The CEO of TikTok dropped into a Ted Talks in Vancouver on Thursday to address concerns over data security on his social media platform.

Shou Zi Chew told Chris Anderson, the head of Ted Talks, that TikTok data has never been stored in China, but it has some legacy data to be deleted on its servers in the United States and Singapore.

“That deletion is a very big engineering effort. So, as I said at the hearing, it’s going to take us a while to delete them, but I expect it to be done this year,” said Chew, referring to his testimony before the U.S. Congress.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand over user data to the Chinese government or promote pro-Beijing propaganda.

Both the Canadian and U.S. governments have banned TikTok’s app on government-issued mobile phones and other companies around the world have done the same.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws with facial ID technology: report

Chew testified before the U.S. Congress in March, asking lawmakers not to pursue a ban on the app or force the parent company to give up its ownership stake.

He said TikTok also prioritizes the safety of young users and it planned to store all U.S. user data on servers maintained and owned by the software giant Oracle.

On Thursday, Chew said his team has already built an unprecedented project which allows TikTok to store U.S. data on “American soil by an American company, overseen by American personnel.”

More on Science and Tech

“So, this kind of protection for American data is beyond what any other company in our industry has ever done,” said Chew, adding it’s very expensive to build.

Chew said TikTok’s mission is to “inspire creativity and bring joy.”

You will be “heard and have chances to succeed” as long as you have talent, he said.

Read more: TikTok is the fastest growing social media app in Canada — but least trusted: report 

Anderson asked Chew about the possibility of people becoming addicted to the platform.

Story continues below advertisement

“From a company point of view, for example, it’s in your interest to have people on there as long as possible,” Anderson said. “That’s how advertising money will flow, and so forth.”

Chew said the company has done a number of things to suppress that.

“If you spend too much time on our platform, we will proactively send you videos to tell you to get off the platform,” Chew said.

At the end of the conversation, Chew and Anderson made a TikTok video together, which Chew predicted would get many views.

“That one goes viral. I think I’ve given up on your algorithm, actually,” said Anderson with a laugh while wrapping up the session.

A spokeswoman from TikTok said Chew is also visiting Vancouver to meet with some Canadian creators to learn about the impact TikTok has had on their lives, livelihoods and communities.

Click to play video: 'B.C. university recommends students remove TikTok from phones'
B.C. university recommends students remove TikTok from phones
Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Tara Deschamps and The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in April. 20, 2023.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Related News
VancouverChinaTikTokTED TalksShou Zi ChewTEDTikTok CEOTikTok TedVancouver TED talk
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers