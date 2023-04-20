Container with $20M in gold, ‘high value’ items stolen in Pearson airport heist

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police are confirming an investigation after a shipping container containing roughly $20 million in gold and other high-value items vanished from Toronto Pearson International Airport in what RCMP are referring to as a “gold heist.”

Peel Regional Police Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn said an aircraft landed at the airport on the evening of April 17.

Duivesteyn said cargo from the plane, including the container was transported to a holding facility.

He said the “high value” container was then removed “by illegal means” from the facility.

According to Duivesteyn, the cargo was then reported missing to the force.

Earlier on Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed to Global News that Peel Regional Police “is investigating the gold heist at the airport.”

Duivesteyn confirmed the container contained gold and other items of value.

He said the investigation remains ongoing, but said the force believes it is an “isolated incident.”