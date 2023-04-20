Teen charged in stabbing that sent St. Catharines high school student to hospital

A teen has been charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing at a St. Catharines, Ont., secondary school.
Niagara police say the incident happened during an altercation Thursday at St. Catharines Collegiate High School around 11 a.m.
The 15-year-old victim was rushed to an out-of-town trauma centre before being treated and released.
Investigators say the youth is now recovering from injuries at home.
A 15-year-old boy from Thorold is the accused and set to appear in court on Friday.
