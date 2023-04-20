Teen charged in stabbing that sent St. Catharines high school student to hospital

See more sharing options

A teen has been charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing at a St. Catharines, Ont., secondary school.

Niagara police say the incident happened during an altercation Thursday at St. Catharines Collegiate High School around 11 a.m.

The 15-year-old victim was rushed to an out-of-town trauma centre before being treated and released.

Investigators say the youth is now recovering from injuries at home.

A 15-year-old boy from Thorold is the accused and set to appear in court on Friday.