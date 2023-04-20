Menu

Crime

Memorial plaque stolen off rockface in Niagara Falls park, police investigating

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 4:37 pm
Niagara police say they are investigating the theft of a memorial plaque from the Niagara River Recreation Trail.
Niagara police say they are investigating the theft of a memorial plaque from the Niagara River Recreation Trail. @NRPS
Police believe a historic plaque at a park in Niagara Falls, Ont. was likely stolen last weekend or early this week and potentially sold as scrap metal.

The ‘Niagara River Recreation Trail’ memorial, dated June 24, 1988, was discovered missing Tuesday.

Read more: Cherry blossom trees set to bloom across Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Investigators say it was pried off a boulder sometime between April 14 and April 18 by an unknown suspect in the Niagara River Parkway area.

The landmark has an undetermined value.

Detectives are seeking information on the occurrence and are asking anyone with information to contact Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

