Memorial plaque stolen off rockface in Niagara Falls park, police investigating

Police believe a historic plaque at a park in Niagara Falls, Ont. was likely stolen last weekend or early this week and potentially sold as scrap metal.

The ‘Niagara River Recreation Trail’ memorial, dated June 24, 1988, was discovered missing Tuesday.

Investigators say it was pried off a boulder sometime between April 14 and April 18 by an unknown suspect in the Niagara River Parkway area.

The landmark has an undetermined value.

Detectives are seeking information on the occurrence and are asking anyone with information to contact Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

