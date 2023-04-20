McHappy Day in Cobourg, Port Hope to support hospital maternal child care unit

Send this page to someone via email

A Big Mac and fries order could go a long way to help newborns at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., next month during the annual McHappy Day fundraiser.

McDonald’s restaurants in Cobourg and Port Hope, Ont., for the second consecutive year, have selected the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation as the recipient for its annual McHappy Day fundraiser set for May 10.

On that day, Cobourg and Port Hope restaurants will provide 10 per cent of all product sales to McHappy Day fundraising with 75 per cent of that directed to the foundation. The goal is to purchase newborn bassinets for the hospital’s maternal child care unit.

The remaining 25 per cent of funds raised will be directed to Ronald McDonald House charities.

Story continues below advertisement

Participating restaurants in Cobourg include 805 William St. and 73 Strathy Rd. (inside Walmart) and in Port Hope at 175 Rose Glen Rd.

“We feel lucky to have community partners like McDonald’s,” said hospital foundation CEO Rhonda Cunningham. “We saw the collective impact our community can make when they come together to support a cause last McHappy Day and we are looking forward to seeing this once again as we prepare to welcome guests on May 10.”

Although May 10 is McHappy Day, owner and operator Lisa Wilson says all three of her restaurants have already started fundraising to support the foundation to maximize the efforts.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to recognize and raise money for our Northumberland Hills Hospital during our McHappy Day campaign,” said Wilson.

“It is our chance to show our support and gratitude to all of the incredible people that work so hard to care for our community. We look forward to hosting the community and encourage everyone to join us in showing our support.”

This year will be the 29th annual McHappy Day, the restaurant chain’s longest running and largest charitable initiative in Canada. The 2022 edition raised more than $5.7M for charities.