Jonathan Majors denies abuse allegations as more victims reportedly step forward

Amid new reports of abuse accusations from several women, a lawyer for actor Jonathan Majors has denied all allegations of mistreatment on behalf of the Marvel star.

Following his arrest last month, Variety reported that several women have come forward with claims of abuse against Majors, 33. The outlet said the alleged victims are currently cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

(Global News was unable to independently verify the validity of the new claims against Majors in the Variety report, which attributes knowledgeable, unnamed sources.)

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said on Wednesday.

Majors was arrested and arraigned in March on assault and harassment charges following an alleged domestic dispute between he and an unnamed 30-year-old woman. He was released from police custody on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection, as per CNN.

The complaint against Majors alleged the actor hit the unnamed victim around her face “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” The report continues, claiming Majors also grabbed the victim’s neck and hand “causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Manhattan police on March 30 said the investigation was ongoing.

Earlier this week, Majors was dropped by both his public relations agency and his talent management company.

Following Majors’ arrest, Chaudhry released a string of text messages allegedly sent between her client and the unnamed woman. In the texts, the apparent victim tells Majors that police “do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.” The woman also said she was told that police had to arrest Majors “as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

Chaudhry said the texts “disavowed any allegations” against Majors.

At the time of his arrest in March, Chaudhry told CNN the actor “completely denies assaulting the woman.”

“Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health,” Chaudhry told the outlet. “The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances.”

Prior to these allegations, Majors was one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood — and is positioned to lead the latest phase of Marvel Studios movies as the new top villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Majors recently starred in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. After breaking through in 2019′s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year’s Devotion. He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.

— With files from The Associated Press