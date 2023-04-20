Menu

Crime

Assault victim dies in hospital, Winnipeg police launch homicide probe

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 10:15 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
An assault earlier this month has turned into a homicide investigation for Winnipeg police after the victim died of his injuries Wednesday.

Police said the assault was initially reported in the 300 block of Princess Street on the morning of April 11.

It turned out the incident had happened three days earlier, near Main Street and Stella Avenue, but emergency services weren’t contacted until his situation worsened.

Read more: Winnipeg police look for suspect after man hospitalized following assault

The man, 25-year-old Leo Charles Martin-Shea, was taken to hospital in unstable condition with what police are calling life-altering injuries, where he later died.

The homicide unit continues to investigate, and no arrests have been made.

