Jeep rolls after collision with street sweeper in Lakefield, Ont.

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a Jeep and a street sweeper in the village of Lakefield, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Bridge Street at Water Street near the bridge spanning the Otonabee River.

Crews found the Jeep had rolled on its side.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Bridge Street in Lakefield involving a street cleaner. The jeep has rolled onto its side. Injuries are unclear at this time. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/9bAPWkql3P — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 20, 2023

Peterborough County-City Paramedics assessed two people in the vehicle before taking them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution, officials at the scene said.

The driver of the street sweeper was not hurt.

At the time of the collision, Peterborough County Public Works crews were working on streets in the village.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the cause of the collision.