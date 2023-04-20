Menu

Traffic

Jeep rolls after collision with street sweeper in Lakefield, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 9:53 am
Click to play video: 'Jeep rolls after collision with street-cleaner in Lakefield, Ont.'
Jeep rolls after collision with street-cleaner in Lakefield, Ont.
Two people were taken to hospital after a Jeep and street-cleaner collided in Lakefield, Ont., just north of Peterborough on Thursday morning.
Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a Jeep and a street sweeper in the village of Lakefield, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Bridge Street at Water Street near the bridge spanning the Otonabee River.

Crews found the Jeep had rolled on its side.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics assessed two people in the vehicle before taking them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution, officials at the scene said.

The driver of the street sweeper was not hurt.

At the time of the collision, Peterborough County Public Works crews were working on streets in the village.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the cause of the collision.

