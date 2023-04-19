Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kamloops RCMP open criminal probe after campfire spreads to brush, threatens homes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 8:50 pm
Kamloops RCMP is investigating the origin of a brush fire that broke out on Wednesday.
Kamloops RCMP is investigating the origin of a brush fire that broke out on Wednesday. Courtesy CFJC
RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have opened a criminal investigation into a grass fire that knocked power out to thousands of customers on Wednesday.

Kamloops firefighters and RCMP were called to the fire near Powers Road and Strathcona Terrace around 2:45 p.m.

Read more: Wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C. prompts evacuation alert for Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation

BC Hydro said the fire disrupted electricity to about 3,800 customers in the city’s North Shore and downtown.

Crews with the municipal fire department and BC Wildfire Service were able to quickly knock the fire down and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

“The origin of the fire has been established as a campfire and we’re now conducting a criminal investigation,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a media release.

Trending Now

Read more: B.C. flood and fire seasons: Lingering drought, cooling trend, seasonal weather to play key roles

Mounties said they found a recently-established camp in the area, and were looking to speak with anyone with information on how the fire started or who was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Click to play video: 'B.C. officials tracking risk of flood and wildfire'
B.C. officials tracking risk of flood and wildfire
FireKamloopsGrass FireKamloops RCMPCampfireKamloops FireBrushfireCriminal fireKamloops Brush Fire
