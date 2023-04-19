Kamloops RCMP open criminal probe after campfire spreads to brush, threatens homes

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have opened a criminal investigation into a grass fire that knocked power out to thousands of customers on Wednesday.

Kamloops firefighters and RCMP were called to the fire near Powers Road and Strathcona Terrace around 2:45 p.m.

Crews are mopping up today’s grassfire below house on Strathcona, and will be on-scene to monitor until this evening. Check out the video: pic.twitter.com/vp3mC98gqe — Kamloops Fire Rescue (@KamFire) April 19, 2023

BC Hydro said the fire disrupted electricity to about 3,800 customers in the city’s North Shore and downtown.

Crews with the municipal fire department and BC Wildfire Service were able to quickly knock the fire down and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

“The origin of the fire has been established as a campfire and we’re now conducting a criminal investigation,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a media release.

Mounties said they found a recently-established camp in the area, and were looking to speak with anyone with information on how the fire started or who was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.