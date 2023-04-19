Menu

Canada

‘Traits consistent with burials’ found at former residential school near Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 7:34 pm
Acimowin Opaspiw Society working with Catholic Church to access record from Saddle Lake residential school
WATCH: The Acimowin Opaspiw Society has been investigating burial sites at the Blue Quills Residential School on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, where for years people have been accidentally uncovering unmarked graves. It's partnered with the St. Paul Diocese to help shed light on the school's history and as Morgan Black explains, the society said records from the Catholic Church gave them new insight and could help other groups working to uncover unmarked graves – Jan 25, 2023
Nineteen anomalies have been found using ground-penetrating radar during a search for unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school northeast of Edmonton.

Initial findings from the search at Blue Quills residential school released today describe the anomalies as reflections of interest, meaning they have traits consistent with burials but more analysis is needed.

The report says the findings provide a starting point but it will be a long journey to find answers around what happened to the children who never came home from the school.

Read more: 169 potential unmarked graves found at St. Bernard’s Indian Residential School in northern Alberta

The Blue Quills residential school was started by Roman Catholic missionaries in Lac La Biche but later moved to the Saddle Lake Cree Nation and was relocated again in 1931 to St. Paul.

In 1970, parents of children at the Blue Quills school occupied the institution and demanded its operation be turned over to the First Nation.

A report released earlier this year from an unrelated group found unpasteurized milk was responsible for the deaths of Indigenous children at the same institution.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

