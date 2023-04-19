Menu

Canada

Picket lines go up in N.B. as part of federal government workers’ strike

By Zack Power Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. federal government employees walk off job as part of country-wide job action'
N.B. federal government employees walk off job as part of country-wide job action
WATCH: Federal government employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada walked off the job across New Brunswick – joining thousands more across the country. One of the largest picket lines was outside CFB Gagetown. As Zack Power reports, the picket line caused traffic chaos for several hours.
Traffic around CFB Gagetown slowed to almost a standstill on Wednesday morning.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) workers are on strike after an agreement with the federal government couldn’t be found.

Lines blocked movement before 7 a.m. on Wednesday and continued through the afternoon. Commuters waited in lines in hope of getting into the base.

One commuter told Global News just after 11:15 a.m. that he had been sitting in traffic since 7:45 that morning, which was typical for those who in line during the latter part of the morning.

Another said her 20 minute commute turned into a three-hour wait.

Read more: PSAC strike locations: Where Canadians will run into picket lines

“As a civilian trying to get into a small business and start his three-hour shift and then to go onto another, it seems kind of silly that it’s being blocked,” said one commuter.

I’ve been in contact with my manager all morning, and they’re fine with us sitting in traffic all day. They’re not supportive of strikers,” told another

cars in traffic View image in full screen
Commuters said wait-times were around three hours. Zack Power / Global News

The UNDE estimated nearly 600 workers were spread among the picket lines around the base.

Each entrance was equipped with a host of picketer.

Read more: PSAC must be ready to compromise, minister says: 'We cannot write a blank cheque'

Wages remained the biggest issue amongst members.

PSAC set a deadline of 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to strike a deal, but union leaders said their issues at the bargaining table “have still not been addressed.” However, those talks are ongoing, both sides say.

“We need a decent wage offer (with) the cost of living. (strikers)…That’s hard,” said Daniel Frost from UNDE.

He said his members are also looking for more job security and the ability to work remotely.

-With files from Aaron D’Andrea

New BrunswickFederal GovernmentStrikePSACCFB GagetownGagetownpsac strikeCRA strikeUNDE
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

