Picket lines go up in N.B. as part of federal government workers’ strike

Traffic around CFB Gagetown slowed to almost a standstill on Wednesday morning.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) workers are on strike after an agreement with the federal government couldn’t be found.

Lines blocked movement before 7 a.m. on Wednesday and continued through the afternoon. Commuters waited in lines in hope of getting into the base.

One commuter told Global News just after 11:15 a.m. that he had been sitting in traffic since 7:45 that morning, which was typical for those who in line during the latter part of the morning.

Another said her 20 minute commute turned into a three-hour wait.

“As a civilian trying to get into a small business and start his three-hour shift and then to go onto another, it seems kind of silly that it’s being blocked,” said one commuter.

I’ve been in contact with my manager all morning, and they’re fine with us sitting in traffic all day. They’re not supportive of strikers,” told another

The UNDE estimated nearly 600 workers were spread among the picket lines around the base.

Each entrance was equipped with a host of picketer.

Wages remained the biggest issue amongst members.

PSAC set a deadline of 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to strike a deal, but union leaders said their issues at the bargaining table “have still not been addressed.” However, those talks are ongoing, both sides say.

“We need a decent wage offer (with) the cost of living. (strikers)…That’s hard,” said Daniel Frost from UNDE.

He said his members are also looking for more job security and the ability to work remotely.

-With files from Aaron D’Andrea