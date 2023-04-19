Menu

Canada

Liberal Dominic LeBlanc’s sister-in-law steps down as interim ethics czar

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 4:33 pm
The recently-announced interim ethics commissioner, Martine Richard — who is also the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc — will be stepping down effective immediately.

Her office shared the news on Wednesday and said in a statement that she will remain as senior general counsel in the office. Richard was named the interim ethics czar for a six-month stint on March 28.

It is not clear if another interim commissioner will be appointed.

“Effective today, April 19, 2023, Martine Richard has informed the Privy Council Office (PCO) that she will no longer be serving as Interim Commissioner,” the statement reads.

“The Office and Martine Richard will not respond to further questions on this subject.”

Richard’s appointment came with criticism and questions given her familial relationship with LeBlanc. She was hired into the ethics commissioner’s office by the Stephen Harper government in 2013 as a lawyer and held the second most-senior position before the temporary promotion.

She has had a “screen” in place for her entire tenure in the office, which is designed to shield her from becoming aware of or involved in a situation that would place her in a conflict of interest.

LeBlanc also submitted two ethics disclosures this month stating he had recused himself from cabinet discussions around approving Richard’s appointment to the interim role on March 27 and March 28.

LeBlanc was found to have breached conflict-of-interest rules in 2018 for approving a lucrative fishing licence for a company run by a family member while he was fisheries minister.

Richard’s resignation comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under scrutiny for a $162,000 trip to Jamaica and amid scrutiny of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation’s handling of a $200,000 donation allegedly linked to an official involved with the Chinese Communist Party.

Trudeau says he has not been involved with the charity since he became Liberal leader.

