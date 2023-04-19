Menu

Canada

Humboldt Broncos crash inspires new trucker training videos

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 4:48 pm
A memorial for the 2018 crash where 16 people died and 13 injured when a truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus, is shown at the crash site on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A memorial for the 2018 crash where 16 people died and 13 injured when a truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus, is shown at the crash site on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press
New trucking training videos have been released with an emphasis on the responsibilities of drivers.

Carol Brons, the mother of Dayna Brons, who died in the Humboldt Broncos crash of 2018, worked with SGI, the Saskatchewan Trucking Association and Safer Roads Canada to help release these videos.

Read more: ‘You get hope’: Green Shirt Day designer talks about her own organ transplant journey

“We were hoping to make some changes with the way training is provided to new drivers, especially Class 1 new drivers in Saskatchewan,” Brons said.

She said she hopes this makes people realize what their responsibilities are when they’re behind the wheel.

Funding was supplied by Transport Canada to create the videos.

Brons said these videos also show the possible consequences if you don’t pay attention to the road.

“It’s just another reminder that these are big vehicles that need a lot of area, they need more time, and the drivers themselves have to remember that as well.”

Brons said the recent weather in Saskatchewan is a perfect example of driving to the conditions.

“The weather isn’t very good out there, the roads aren’t very great either.”

Read more: ‘Learn to live with this:’ Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash

She said the Humboldt Broncos crash highlighted the need for more training for drivers.

“It highlighted the need for more training, and the loopholes, and the various things that can happen whenever you’re rushed into a job that you’re not ready for. That can happen on any job site, this just happens to be transportation.”

She said for many of the families affected by the crash, proper changes in the trucking industry is something they need to see.

The videos follow along with a truck driver, Tsegaye Mesfina, as well as talks with first responders about driver safety.

