Economy

Province grants a growing Coaldale, Alta. $1M for infrastructure projects

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 7:02 pm
MLA Grant Hunter announces provincial funding to support two infrastructure projects in Coaldale, Alta. The announcement was made on April 18, 2023.
MLA Grant Hunter announces provincial funding to support two infrastructure projects in Coaldale, Alta. The announcement was made on April 18, 2023. Credit: Town of Coaldale
The growing community of Coaldale, Alta. will make way on two infrastructure projects after receiving grants from the province, valued at more than $500,000 each.

On Tuesday, MLA for Cardston-Taber-Warner Grant Hunter announced $525,045 would be allocated to a potable water reservoir engineering project.

In a release, he said McCain’s recent announcement that it would spend $600 million to expand the Lethbridge County facility necessitated the project.

Click to play video: 'McCain’s largest investment ever will expand potato-processing facility in Alberta'
McCain’s largest investment ever will expand potato-processing facility in Alberta

“A new potable water reservoir will increase the capacity and reliability of the town’s water supply system, ensuring that the residents of Coaldale have access to a robust water infrastructure as their town grows,” explained Hunter.

Story continues below advertisement

Another $544,600 will be going towards building an at-grade pedestrian crossing.

Read more: Ground-breaking held for joint school, recreation centre in Coaldale

The crossing will be located at the intersection of Hwy 3 and Land O’ Lakes Drive, which essentially splits the town down the middle.

Mayor Jack Van Rijn iterated the importance of a safe crossing at this location.

“This project will provide a central connection point from the south side of Coaldale to the new multi-use recreation centre and high school, while at the same time improving pedestrian safety,” he said.

The new school is being constructed to replace the existing Kate Andrews High School. Ground broke on the project in the summer of 2021.

