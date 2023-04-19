Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops re-launch Neighbourhood Watch program with provincial funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, Manitoba government rebrand, relaunch Neighbourhood Watch program'
Winnipeg police, Manitoba government rebrand, relaunch Neighbourhood Watch program
Winnipeg police community support inspector George Labossiere said Wednesday that he hopes the Neighbourhood Watch program relaunch will encourage Manitoba community members to step up as "block captains." He added that establishing these channels in the community will help resolve capacity issues that are currently challenging the police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are re-launching the city’s Neighbourhood Watch program with a helping hand from the province.

The Manitoba government is funding the program to the tune of $46,000 via the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, with the goal of giving police more tools to promote and support community awareness and crime deterrence.

Community support Insp. George Labossiere and Manitoba justice minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the re-launch Wednesday morning from Winnipeg police headquarters.

Read more: Manitoba to revamp Neighbourhood Watch program with $46,000 in funding

Winnipeggers can learn more about the program Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Maples Collegiate, through a community presentation hosted by Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan). Police community support officers will be on-hand to provide more information about the Neighbourhood Watch and how to get involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’ll be meeting with Neighbourhood Watch block captains in coming weeks to further develop the program, and said the program will be wholly operated by the community but supported by police.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to revamp Neighbourhood Watch program with $46,000 in funding'
Manitoba to revamp Neighbourhood Watch program with $46,000 in funding
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceProvince of Manitobacrime in ManitobaKelvin GoertzenNeighbourhood WatchGeorge Labossiere
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers