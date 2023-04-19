Winnipeg cops re-launch Neighbourhood Watch program with provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are re-launching the city’s Neighbourhood Watch program with a helping hand from the province.

The Manitoba government is funding the program to the tune of $46,000 via the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, with the goal of giving police more tools to promote and support community awareness and crime deterrence.

Community support Insp. George Labossiere and Manitoba justice minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the re-launch Wednesday morning from Winnipeg police headquarters.

Winnipeggers can learn more about the program Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Maples Collegiate, through a community presentation hosted by Coun. Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan). Police community support officers will be on-hand to provide more information about the Neighbourhood Watch and how to get involved.

Police said they’ll be meeting with Neighbourhood Watch block captains in coming weeks to further develop the program, and said the program will be wholly operated by the community but supported by police.