Tentative deal reached with 5,400 school support workers in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia government says a tentative agreement has been reached with 5,400 educational support workers who were poised for a possible strike on Friday.

Nan McFadgen, the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Nova Scotia, says the deal was reached in the early hours today.

A spokeswoman with the provincial education department also confirms that a tentative agreement has been reached.

The union represents educational program assistants and early childhood educators, bus drivers, cleaners and maintenance staff who were mainly looking for higher wages in order to keep pace with inflation.

Neither side is releasing details of the agreement, but McFadgen says she’s pleased with the deal.

She says ratification votes will be held over the next two weeks to a month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.