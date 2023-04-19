Menu

Education

Tentative deal reached with 5,400 school support workers in Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2023 9:46 am
Dozens rally for increased wages for school support workers in Dartmouth
School support staff held rallies across Nova Scotia on Saturday to draw attention to their union's ongoing negotiations with the province regarding wage increases. Dozens of workers, teachers, and community members came out by the dozens to show solidarity for the cause. Vanessa Wright has more.
The Nova Scotia government says a tentative agreement has been reached with 5,400 educational support workers who were poised for a possible strike on Friday.

Nan McFadgen, the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Nova Scotia, says the deal was reached in the early hours today.

Read more: School support workers hold rally in Dartmouth as strike deadline looms

A spokeswoman with the provincial education department also confirms that a tentative agreement has been reached.

The union represents educational program assistants and early childhood educators, bus drivers, cleaners and maintenance staff who were mainly looking for higher wages in order to keep pace with inflation.

Read more: N.S. parents call for fair school support staff wages to avoid potential strike

Neither side is releasing details of the agreement, but McFadgen says she’s pleased with the deal.

She says ratification votes will be held over the next two weeks to a month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.

CUPECanadian Union Of Public Employeeseducation workersEPAbus driversECEnova scotia education workers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

