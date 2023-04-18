Vehicle hits Toronto bus shelter and hydro pole, sending woman to hospital: police

A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a hydro pole and a bus shelter in Toronto.
The incident reportedly took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the Warden and Boem avenues area of Toronto on Tuesday. Police said there were concerns the hydro pole could fall down.
A woman who was standing in the bus shelter was struck and taken to hospital, police said. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Toronto police said Warden Avenue was closed in both directions after the incident.
