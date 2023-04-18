Vehicle hits Toronto bus shelter and hydro pole, sending woman to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a hydro pole and a bus shelter in Toronto.

The incident reportedly took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the Warden and Boem avenues area of Toronto on Tuesday. Police said there were concerns the hydro pole could fall down.

A woman who was standing in the bus shelter was struck and taken to hospital, police said. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Toronto police said Warden Avenue was closed in both directions after the incident.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Warden Av + Boem Av

– Police are on scene investigating

– Woman that was in bus shelter when it was struck has been transported to hospital by medics

– 2 occupants of the involved vehicles have also been taken to hospital

– Injuries non-life-threatening

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 18, 2023