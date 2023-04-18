Menu

Traffic

Vehicle hits Toronto bus shelter and hydro pole, sending woman to hospital: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 7:25 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman has been taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a hydro pole and a bus shelter in Toronto.

The incident reportedly took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the Warden and Boem avenues area of Toronto on Tuesday. Police said there were concerns the hydro pole could fall down.

Read more: 1 taken to trauma centre after 3-vehicle collision in Toronto

A woman who was standing in the bus shelter was struck and taken to hospital, police said. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Toronto police said Warden Avenue was closed in both directions after the incident.

